Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] August 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the progress and conducted an on-site inspection of the 'Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project' inspired and guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister had inaugurated this redevelopment project with a Bhoomivandana ceremony on March 12, 2024, Dandikuch Smruti Divse. The Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust is undertaking this redevelopment work over 55 acres.

To gather details about the project's progress, the Chief Minister visited the ashram along with Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi. During the visit, Executive Council Chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust, I P Gautam, and Officer on Special Duty I K Patel provided detailed information about the ongoing work under the 'Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project', said the release.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected the restoration work of old buildings and reviewed the completed as well as ongoing work. He observed the work being done on buildings such as Somnath Chhatralaya, Das Ordi, Vanik Parivar Ni Chali, and Ashramshala. The Chief Minister also reviewed various infrastructure works under the project, including internal roads for visitors, drainage, and drinking water facilities.

He provided necessary guidance after reviewing facilities being constructed for visitors, such as parking areas, entrance gate, food court, various redeveloped sections of the ashram, and other sites of historical significance.

It is noteworthy that this memorial will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations and enhance the impact of Gandhiji's ideas. In addition to informative exhibitions showcasing Gandhiji's divine life and the rich legacy of the ashram, visitors will also be able to view interactive exhibits depicting the Satyagraha and freedom struggle initiated by Bapu from Sabarmati Ashram. (ANI)

