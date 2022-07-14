Udupi (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a sum of Rs 500 crore on Wednesday to take up repair and restoration of roads, bridges, power lines and other infrastructure work in the flood-hit areas based on the report received from all the districts on the extent of losses suffered.

Bommai on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on rescue and relief works in flood-affected districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.

Also Read | EMM Negative: Gujarat Man Identified With India’s First And World’s Tenth Unique Blood Group.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Bommai said the situation would be reviewed again in August and necessary funds would be released. The officials, NDRF, SDRF teams, the district administration and legislators are ready to take up relief works on a war footing. Last year, Rs 1,600 crore was paid within a month for farmers to compensate for their crop losses in 14 lakh hectares. This year too compensation would be released immediately."

"We will request for central assistance to take up relief works after getting reports on the extent of damages from the districts," Bommai said.

Also Read | Meet Ashish Sharma, a YouTuber Who Has Helped People Learn About and Lead the Cryptocurrency Sector.

According to the official statement, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi and Karwar regions have received heavy rains in the month of July. So far 32 people have died, 5 have gone missing, 34 are injured, about 300 people have been shifted to safer places.

The Chief Minister said 14 Care Centres have been opened, four NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief works.

Crops in about 216 hectares have been destroyed in Dakshina Kannada district and 129 hectares in Udupi district. As for houses, 58 have been totally destroyed, 26 are heavily damaged and 1062 houses are partially damaged, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said about 2,187 km of roads including PWD and rural roads have been damaged. Of these 727 km in Dakshina Kannada, 500 km in Uttara Kannada and 960 km in Udupi. About 5,595 electric poles have fallen affecting the power supply in the three districts. Work is on to restore power, 422 transformers are being repaired.

"Though NDRF norms prescribe Rs 3,200 compensation for house collapse as immediate relief, the state government is giving Rs 10,000. Damage to houses has been categorised as A, B and C according to the extent of the damage. For category A, Rs 5 lakh is being provided as compensation for completely destroyed houses, Rs 3 lakh for B category of extensively damaged houses and Rs 50,000 lakh for category C, of partially destroyed houses which are far above the sum fixed by the union government at Rs 95,000 for category A and B and Rs 5,000 for Category C," Bommai said.

As for crop losses the NDRF has fixed input subsidy of Rs 6800 per hectare for dryland crops, however, the state government is paying Rs 13,600. Similarly this year too Rs 13,600 would be paid as farm input subsidy per hectare. For wetland crops, Rs 25,000 would be paid per hectare as against the input subsidy of Rs 13,500 fixed by the union government. For horticulture crops, the union government is providing input subsidy of Rs 18,000, while the state government is giving Rs 28,000 to help the farmers, Bommai said.

He informed that a solatium of Rs 4 lakh is being paid by the union government for the families of those killed in natural calamities like floods. However, the state government has raised it to Rs 5 lakh.

Referring to frequent tremors in Kodagu and coastal regions, Bommai said the Geological Survey of India, Universities of Bengaluru and Mysuru have been asked to study the phenomenon and submit a report. Appropriate measures would be taken based on the study report for the safety of the people.

A team of experts from Amrita University is studying the causes for landslides in Kodagu. They have been asked to conduct similar studies in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Malnad areas too. Appropriate measures would be taken after getting the report, he said.

Referring to the problem of sea erosion, Bommai said, though a programme to prevent sea erosion has been implemented with ADB funding of Rs 300 crore, the results are not satisfactory. A 'Sea Wave Breaker' technology would be tried on an experimental basis along one km of the coast at Ullala. It would be extended to the entire coast if found successful. A plan to provide a permanent solution for sea erosion would be formulated in the next two-three months, Bommai said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)