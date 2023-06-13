Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday morning held a review meeting regarding the fire incident that broke out at Satpura Bhawan on Monday evening.

The meeting was organised at the CM's residence. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Health Minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and other officials were present.

After the meeting, Minister Sarang said that CM Chouhan was continuously monitoring the incident since Monday. He (CM) has given instructions that the offices where a fire incident occurred should start functioning from today. Secondly, efforts should be made to ensure that no such fire incidents occur in future in such types of multi-storey buildings.

An inquiry committee has been formed and the committee will submit its report within three days, Sarang added.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Choudhary said, "The incident is unfortunate and we consider it as an accidental case. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the incident. We made all arrangements, the entire administration was on alert, all the fire brigades were called and efforts were made to douse the fire."

"We will try to restore whatever damage has been caused in the incident though it is a digital era so many things are safe and we will try to recover them. Besides, the inquiry committee has been set up and the cause of the fire will be ascertained, he added.

On Tuesday morning, Bhopal District Collector Ashish Singh said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Army came together to douse the fire.

"The fire has been brought under control. All agencies including CISF, Army came together to douse the fire and it has been controlled," said the District Collector.

Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that primarily it has come to the fore that the cause of the fire is a short circuit, but a team of experts has been formed to investigate it.

"The flames have been controlled but there is a cloud of smoke at different places, due to which there is a possibility that it may catch fire later but teams are working. As of now, there is no need (for IAF helicopters). Primarily it has come to the fore that the cause of the fire is due to a short circuit, but a team of experts has been formed to investigate it," said Harinarayan Chari Mishra.

Initially, the fire incident occurred on the third floor of the building and later it spread up to the sixth floor of the building on Monday. (ANI)

