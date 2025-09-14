Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the Uttarakhand Long-Term Literature Service Honour Ceremony on the occasion of Hindi Diwas at the IRDT Auditorium in Dehradun.

Earlier on September 12, Chief Minister Dhami approved funding of Rs 3.81 crore under the State Plan for road widening from Government Primary School, Bhagwanpur, to Government Inter College, Lamachaur, connecting to the main Kaladhungi road in Nainital district's Kaladhungi assembly constituency.

In Bageshwar district, the Chief Minister approved Rs 4.73 crore for the Bodi Dhuraphat Pumping Scheme under the Bageshwar division, covering the completion of pending works and retrofitting of pumps/motors with energy-efficient centrifugal pump sets.

In Haridwar district, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 7.07 crore for the construction of the Prosecution Department's Divisional Directorate office and central malkhana at Roshnabad, with approval for release of 40 per cent of the funds as the first instalment.

For preparations related to the Kumbh Mela 2027, the Chief Minister approved various new construction works with a total sanction of about Rs 1.13 billion, and authorised the release of a token amount of Rs 10 crore during the current financial year.

Under the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, approval was granted for drinking water and grid solar projects costing Rs 17.58 crore, including three projects of the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan (Rs 9.22 crore) and 17 projects of the Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam (₹8.36 crore), all sanctioned under NABARD.

The Chief Minister also approved the sanction of the Loktantra Senani Samman Pension for Devki Devi, wife of the late Shyam Datt Tiwari, resident of Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar district. She will receive a monthly pension of Rs 16,000 from June 14, 2017, to October 13, 2022, and thereafter Rs 20,000 per month (with arrears) effective from October 14, 2022. (ANI)

