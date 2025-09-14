Nagpur, September 14: Dismissing criticism against the government’s ethanol-blended petrol programme as politically motivated, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that his brain "is worth Rs 200 crore a month" and he is not short of money. In his address at an event organised by Agricos Welfare Society in Nagpur, he said: "My brain is worth Rs 200 crore a month. I am not at all short of money, and I don’t stoop low."

His comments came amid the criticism of the government’s push for ethanol-blended petrol. The government has highlighted that petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol E20 is a cleaner fuel and has enabled farmers to get higher prices for their crops, such as sugarcane and maize. Critics have alleged that the programme will lead to water shortage and damage vehicles. In an attack on the minister, they have also alleged that two leading ethanol companies are run by Gadkari’s sons. Ethanol Blending in Petrol: Nitin Gadkari Defends E20 Policy, Calls Controversy ‘Paid Politically Motivated Social Media Campaign’ (Watch Video).

Gadkari, without directly mentioning the controversy, said: "I give ideas to my sons, but I do not resort to fraud." "Recently, my son imported 800 containers of apples from Iran and exported 1,000 containers of bananas from India to Iran. There are no monetary dealings with Iran. My son is engaged in import and export. I also own a sugar factory, a distillery, and a power plant. I am not experimenting with agriculture for personal gain," the minister said.

Gadkari also highlighted his efforts to encourage local vegetable vendors to establish fruit malls across Nagpur. Such initiatives empower traders and farmers by enabling direct sales at prime locations in the city, he added. "I am not doing all this for my own earnings. My income is ample. My brain is worth Rs 200 crore per month. I have no shortage of money," Gadkari said, adding that his business suggestions are driven by development, not profit.

Gadkari on Thursday hit back at critics, accusing them of carrying out a "paid politically motivated social media campaign: against the government’s ethanol-blended petrol programme, which actually succeeded in increasing the incomes of farmers and reducing pollution in the country. At the annual convention of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in Delhi, Gadkari said all tests had confirmed there were no issues with the rollout of 20 per cent ethanol-blended (E20) petrol. Ethanol Blending in Petrol: Nitin Gadkari Defends E20 Policy, Calls Controversy ‘Paid Politically Motivated Social Media Campaign’ (Watch Video).

The minister said that production of ethanol from sugarcane, maize and rice had led to an increase in the prices of these crops, which in turn had resulted in higher incomes for farmers. He pointed out that in the case of maize alone, farmers had earned Rs 45,000 crore due to the higher demand and increase in price of the crop after it was allowed to be used as input for the production of ethanol. He also highlighted that ethanol-blending had led to a reduction in pollution, and the issue had figured at the G20 conference as well, which shows that the awareness of the success has been acknowledged worldwide.

Gadkari further stated that the Supreme Court has also rejected petitions challenging the legality and safety of the E20 fuel. The Supreme Court recently dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) against E20 blending. The petition had claimed that most vehicles on Indian roads were not compatible with E20 fuel, raising risks of material degradation, safety hazards, mileage loss, and denial of insurance claims. Rejecting the plea, the apex court backed the government’s stand, highlighting the benefits for sugarcane farmers, and reduction in the country’s oil imports which had resulted from the E20 programme.

The minister also mentioned studies that showed high pollution levels were leading to a reduction in the life expectancy of people. He noted that recent fears over engine damage and warranty issues had been proven false. "All testing agencies have confirmed there is no problem with implementation," he said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).