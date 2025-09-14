New Delhi, September 14: In what could bring significant relief to Central Government employees and pensioners, the Centre has said it is “actively consulting” state governments regarding the 8th Pay Commission. An official announcement about the constitution of the panel is expected soon, just ahead of the festive season, including Diwali.

Last month, the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC), the apex body of industrial federations affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), met Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, to discuss delays in implementing the 8th Pay Commission and other issues affecting employees. The meeting, held on August 4, 2025, saw Singh assuring that the panel would be announced soon and promptly scheduling a follow-up discussion on the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) with the Pension Secretary. 8th Pay Commission Update: Major Relief for Employees and Pensioners As Government Confirms New Panel Formation, Restoration of Old Pension Scheme on Agenda.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, central employees draw a minimum basic salary of INR 18,000, with pensioners receiving INR 9,000. The maximum salary is INR 2,25,000, with apex positions like Cabinet Secretary drawing up to INR 2,50,000. DA/DR currently stands at 55%, taking minimum pay to INR 27,900 for employees and INR 13,950 for pensioners. 8th Pay Commission: Will It Introduce a New Healthcare Scheme for Central Government Employees and Pensioners or Strengthen the Decades-Old CGHS?

For the 8th Pay Commission, experts and staff representatives have suggested varying fitment factors from 1.8 to 2.86. Depending on the factor approved, minimum basic salaries could range from INR 32,400 to INR 51,480 for employees, and INR 16,200 to INR 25,740 for pensioners. Once implemented, DA/DR will reset to zero. The final fitment factor will determine the actual salary and pension hike, which many employees eagerly await.

