Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee.

Paying tribute to the immortal martyrs of the statehood movement, the state agitators, and the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, the Chief Minister also saluted former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand, for laying the strong foundation of the state.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that in the 25 years since the formation of the state, Uttarakhand has achieved historic progress in areas such as economy, infrastructure development, social harmony and cultural preservation.

"In these 25 years, the size of the state's economy has increased 26 times, per capita income has grown 18 times, and the state budget has expanded more than 20 times," Dhami said.

He added that Uttarakhand has once again highlighted its distinct identity by becoming the first state to implement a Uniform Civil Code. "The active participation of women, youth, statehood activists, ex-servicemen and the global Uttarakhand community is paving the way for building a strong and self-reliant Uttarakhand," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deep emotional affection for Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and its people. "Just as the Prime Minister showed special interest in the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham and the development of Badrinath Dham, he has now expressed his personal commitment towards the development of Manaskhand as well," he said.

"The Prime Minister has given us the national resolve of building a developed India by the year 2047. Uttarakhand is determined to play a leading role in this journey as a developed, prosperous and self-reliant state," he added.

Dhami said it is a matter of pride that Uttarakhand successfully hosted the 38th National Games during this Silver Jubilee year. "Uttarakhand set a new record by winning 103 medals in these games," he said.

He added that although the state has achieved many milestones in the past 25 years, much more remains to be accomplished. "Our aim is to transform Devbhoomi Uttarakhand into a progressive, advanced and exemplary state in every field. This great goal can only be achieved with the cooperation of the people," the Chief Minister said.

He further said that public service, good governance, sensitivity, and the welfare of the poor are the guiding principles of the government. "It is our resolve that by the end of the Silver Jubilee year 2025, Uttarakhand will firmly establish itself among the leading states of the country. We are fully committed to fulfilling this determined pledge with dedication and sincerity," he added.

The Chief Minister called upon the people of the state to come forward and contribute to building a strong, prosperous, self-reliant and developed Uttarakhand. (ANI)

