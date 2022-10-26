Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting of the Housing department, attended by senior delegates of the Housing Ministry in Amravati on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy outlined the necessity of prioritising proper maintenance of TIDCO houses to ensure that they don't turn into neglected slums.

The Chief Minister was informed that Rs.5005 crore was spent on housing in the present fiscal year while 40,576 TIDCO houses were already handed over to the beneficiaries.

"Maintenance of the houses should be a regular phenomenon," the Chief Minister said.

"Extending a helping hand to the welfare associations in adopting the best maintenance methods, TIDCO should work in coordination with the representatives of the housing associations," the CM instructed the housing department officials.

The CM was told that a total number of 1,10,672 TIDCO houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries by December and the number will reach 1,10, 968 by March next. The officials informed him that the process of registrations in the first phase is also almost over.

While the department has been paying special attention towards the construction of the houses sanctioned in Visakhapatnam, works related to basic infrastructure facilities such as electrification are also being expedited in colonies already constructed.

The officials further explained that residents' welfare associations are being formed in colonies where there are more than 1000 housing units. Awareness is being created among the welfare associations on proper maintenance of sanitation, sewage treatment plants and street lights. (ANI)

