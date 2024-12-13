Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with the Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, Tahesha L. Way, in Gandhinagar to discuss strengthening the sister state agreement between the two regions through enhanced cultural, economic and industrial exchanges.

Both leaders expressed their willingness to foster closer people-to-people connections, with Index-B serving as the main liaison between Gujarat and New Jersey to ensure sustained dialogue and collaboration.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers INR 700 Crore to Over 70 Lakh Farmers Under Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Chief Minister Patel outlined Gujarat's leadership in areas such as green hydrogen, renewable energy, offshore wind energy, fintech and innovation. Lieutenant Governor Way showed interest in exploring mutual investment opportunities and advancing cooperation in these fields.

The Chief Minister praised the contributions of the approximately 425,000 Indian-Gujarati residents in New Jersey, noting their role in driving environmental initiatives, innovation and trade, and reaffirmed that Indian and Gujarati families remain committed to the development of their local communities.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 8 Female MBBS Students Suspended at Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College for Entering Fellow Student's Hostel Room and Assaulting Her.

Both sides agreed to identify areas of shared interest to strengthen the sister state relationship. Chief Minister Patel extended an invitation for Lieutenant Governor Way to visit the Statue of Unity on her next trip.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, M. K. Das, highlighted the progress of Gift City as an international financial hub, already attracting global fintech firms such as Bank of America. As a token of goodwill, a replica of handicrafts created by Gujarat's women artisans was presented to Lieutenant Governor Way.

Index-B Managing Director Kuldeep Arya and Chief Protocol Officer Jwalant Trivedi were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)