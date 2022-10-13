Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], October 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released the book titled 'Pandemic Disruptions and Odisha's Lessons in Governance' by Dr Amar Patnaik, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha this evening at Naveen Niwas.

According to the state government, this book is a culmination of the various essays on pertinent contemporary issues that emerged in India during the pandemic years of 2020-21 and 2021-2022. Since the pandemic struck the world, many fissures emerged that needed to be analysed to understand where India stood in the world. They pertained to healthcare, vaccines, online education for children and the increasing use of technology to mitigate these concerns.

"With the use of technology, there was the emergence of the issue of data privacy and citizens' right to privacy. Added to these was also the issue of disaster management and the state's capacity to negotiate these on a sustainable basis even as financial and budgetary resources of both the Centre and State were dwindling," stated a release.

While drawing attention to the multifarious challenges in several sectors, the book highlights the achievements of States like Odisha which stood out by adopting the famed 5T framework of governance which forms the overarching policy approach in what has now gained prominence as the Odisha Model of growth and development. Odisha Government's handling of the covid crisis riding on its earlier experience in handling natural disasters has been applauded nationally as well as globally.(ANI)

