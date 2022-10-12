Dehradun, October 12: People protested after a woman was shot dead in a clash that broke out between Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Police and the people of Bharatpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Five Uttar Pradesh police personnel were injured in the clash and they are undergoing treatment.

According to Uttarakhand Police, the Moradabad Police had gone to Udham Singh Nagar to arrest a criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000. The Moradabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Shalabh Mathur, said that the criminal escaped from Bharatpur village and when the police team reached, they were taken hostage. UP: Woman Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Kasganj; Neighbours Record Video of Murder, May Face Legal Action.

"The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage and their weapons were snatched," he said. Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Former Village Head Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Meerut, 2 Women Surrender With ‘Weapon of Murder’.

"Our five police personnel got injured and they are undergoing treatment. Uttarkhand police confirmed that a woman has died in this incident," he added. Uttarakhand Police said they will take fair and legal action in this matter.

