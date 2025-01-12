Latur, Jan 12 (PTI) Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar on Sunday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should appoint a separate home minister to maintain law and order in Maharashtra.

He was referring to the murder of Beed sarpanch and the death of a Dalit student in judicial custody in Parbhani district.

Ambedkar said there should be a CBI or judicial inquiry into these deaths. The Dalit leader also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the kin of both men and government jobs to one member of each family.

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, and the death of Somnath Suryavanshi, who was arrested in connection with the violence in Parbhani following damage to a glass-encased replica of the Constitution, have triggered huge uproar in the state.

Ambedkar claimed similar murders had been committed in Beed district in the past but were overlooked. “Such crimes are unlikely to happen without the involvement of influential individuals acting as godfathers,” he said.

The Republican Sena chief said Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, should appoint a separate home minister to maintain law and order in the state. He also demanded sedition charges against those behind the vandalism in Parbhani.

Furthermore, he announced that in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the Republican Sena would ally with parties having a similar ideology, excluding the BJP.

He criticised the widespread support for ‘Manuvaad' by certain sections of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

“The day they awaken, Manuvaad will collapse in the country. Technological advancements have brought the world closer, making it impossible to mislead the marginalized communities for long,” he said. Ambedkar also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of disrespecting Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament. “Ambedkar is not fashion, he is a passion. Babasaheb is an inspiration for the majority of society,” he said.

