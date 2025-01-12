New Delhi, January 13: The BJP on Sunday rushed to assuage sitting MLA Mohan Singh Bisht by fielding him from the Mustafabad constituency after his open defiance following the party's decision to field Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar, which Bisht represents in the outgoing Delhi assembly. BJP Amplifies Poster War Against AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘AAPda-E-Azam’.

Bisht, the seniormost BJP MLA in the outgoing Assembly, elected five times from Karwal Nagar, openly expressed unhappiness over being denied the ticket from his stronghold. A party leader claimed he was pacified after a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda.

Earlier in the day, Bisht told PTI that the party's decision to replace him with Kapil Mishra was "wrong" and its consequences would be visible after voting on February 5. "You have challenged the 'samaj' (his Uttarakhandi community), not Mohan Singh Bisht. The BJP will lose at least 8-10 seats because of this decision, including Karawal Nagar, Burari, Mustafabad and Gokalpuri," Bisht warned.

