Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates and lays foundation stones for several development projects in Mandi (Photo/Himachal Govt)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for nine development projects worth Rs 46.82 crore in Mandi, benefiting the Drang and Sadar assembly constituencies, said a press statement.

He also inaugurated two libraries, one each at Nerchowk and Padhar under the 'Apna Pustkalay' programme initiated by the district administration.

Also Read | Idli-Sambar, Vada Pav Sale on Beach Shacks Behind Decline in International Tourists in Goa, Claims BJP MLA Michael Lobo (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 5.28 crore upgradation and strengthening work at Sub Market Yard, Takoli and Rs. 12.44 crore bridge over river Uhl at Kamand on Mandi-Kamand-Kataula-Bajaura road in Drang assembly segment.

He also inaugurated Rs 1.33 crore DNA Block of Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Mandi, inaugurated two bridges, one amounting to Rs 2.08 crore on Ganpati Ki road and another bridge worth Rs. 3.15 crore on Randhara to Alathu via Chachola road and also inaugurated Rs. 3.82 crore Block Development Office building at Mandi.

Also Read | Air India Says Connection Time for Flights From Europe to Australia, South East Asia via India Reduced to 2-and-Half Hours.

CM Sukhu also laid foundation stones of Rs 1.55 crore for landslide mitigation work near Vishwakarama temple Mandi, Rs 12 crore earthquake retrofitting works in various blocks of Vallabh Govt. Degree College, Mandi and laid foundation stone of Rs 5.18 crore Sikkan Mutt to Kasan via Moregaloo road. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)