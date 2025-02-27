New Delhi, February 27: Air India on Thursday said connection time for passengers taking flights from the UK and the rest of Europe to Australia and South East Asia through India has reduced to two-and-a-half hours.

The connection time for those travelling from Australia and South East Asia to the UK and the rest of Europe has also been reduced with network optimisation. Air India Becomes 1st Indian Airline To Introduce In-Flight WiFi Internet on Domestic Flights.

"The optimised flight schedule makes Air India flights amongst the fastest for travel between Europe and Australia, South-East Asia, with comfortable transit times at Air India's hubs in Delhi and Mumbai," the airline said in a release.

