Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday released the "Himachal Pradesh Human Development Report 2025" prepared jointly by the Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change, Government of Himachal Pradesh, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India, under the theme "Building the Future in a Climate-Impacted World."

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister Sukhu said the report marks a significant milestone in assessing the state's progress through an independent, evidence-based approach.

Also Read | Infantry Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Valour, Supreme Sacrifice of Soldiers on Shaurya Diwas.

"For the first time, the Government of Himachal Pradesh decided to get an independent assessment done through a third-party agency like the UNDP. This report reflects the positive policy response of our government over the past two and a half to three years," said CM Sukhu.

He added that despite a challenging fiscal situation, the state has been able to maintain a strong development performance.

Also Read | Delhi Acid Attack Twist: Victim's Father Arrested From Ghaziabad Amid Contradictory Evidence.

"If Himachal Pradesh today stands among the top five states in the country on human development indicators, it is because of the policy transformation and welfare measures that have empowered our people. Even amid economic adversity, our focus remains on self-reliance and human dignity," the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu emphasised the state's pioneering initiatives in social welfare and sustainable agriculture.

"Himachal Pradesh is the first state in India to provide a minimum support price (MSP) for naturally grown crops like wheat, maize, barley, and raw turmeric, and also the first state to offer a support price for milk," he stated. "Moreover, Himachal is the first state where the government has legally adopted orphan children under the 'Children of the State' policy; here, the government itself is their mother and father." He added.

The Chief Minister noted that the Human Development Report 2025 highlights how the state's welfare schemes and environmental policies have improved social indicators despite natural disasters and fiscal pressures. He lauded UNDP's efforts to conduct an independent field-based assessment.

"We appreciate the UNDP for carrying out this assessment on the ground. Their findings confirm that the state has made visible progress even in the face of disasters," Sukhu remarked.

Referring to the 2023 floods and landslides, he said the government's disaster response has been recognised by NITI Aayog and the World Bank. He, however, expressed concern over the pending financial assistance from the Centre.

"The Prime Minister had announced ₹1,500 crore for disaster relief in Himachal, but that amount has not yet been released," Sukhu told reporters. "If necessary, I am ready to go to the Prime Minister along with BJP MPs and MLAs to seek this aid jointly." He Added.

The Chief Minister also said he would raise key fiscal issues during his upcoming visit to Delhi.

Earlier, presenting the report, Dr. Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative of UNDP India, lauded the state's leadership for pioneering a new development framework that integrates climate resilience with human progress.

"This is the first state Human Development Report in India that examines the intersection of human development and climate change," Dr. Lusigi said. "We commend the Government of Himachal Pradesh for its leadership, and the Department of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change for steering this report." He said.

Highlighting the key findings, she said the report introduces, for the first time, a Climate-Adjusted Human Development Index (CA-HDI) -- a new metric to assess how climate change reshapes development outcomes.

"The key message is clear: climate change is not only about the environment, it's about human development," she said. "In 2025, Himachal Pradesh witnessed floods in Kangra, landslides in Kullu, and record heat in Una. These events cost the state an estimated ₹4,300 crore -- nearly three times more than last year. Yet, the report gives us hope, showing that climate resilience and local wisdom can safeguard progress," she added.

She pointed to examples from the field that demonstrate resilience, such as weather-based insurance schemes for farmers, solar irrigation in Sirmaur, and the restoration of natural springs in Shimla.

"Fighting poverty and fighting climate change must go hand in hand. Every development plan and every investment, public or private, must build resilience," Dr. Lusigi said.

Acknowledging the role of women in climate adaptation, she noted, "Women are leading this transformation in Himachal. Through self-help groups and local institutions, they are pioneering solutions in water management, clean energy, and sustainable agriculture."

She also praised the state's use of technology for environmental monitoring.

"The bioportal for real-time forest monitoring, developed with the Aryabhatta Geo-Informatics and Space Applications Centre, is an inspiring example of how data can become the new climate infrastructure," she said.

Dr. Lusigi commended the Chief Minister's leadership. "The creation of the State Climate Council and the integration of resilience in departmental planning reflect a forward-looking vision," she said.

"As UNDP, we remain committed to working with the Government and people of Himachal Pradesh to accelerate human development, strengthen climate resilience, and ensure that no one is left behind," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)