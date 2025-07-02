Shimla, Jul 2 (PTI) BJP state media in-charge Karna Nanda on Wednesday lashed out at Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government over Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh allegedly beating up National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) official.

Nanda said that the law and order in the state is in doldrums and CM Sukhu, who is also the Home Minister of the state, should resign on moral grounds.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Couple Killed After Attempted Rape in Kaushambi, 2 Arrested.

In a press statement issued by Nanda, he said that if CM Sukhu is not able to run the government then he should step aside and let the BJP run the government in the state.

Nanda further said that a government employee of NHAI, Jindal, was allegedly assaulted by the panchayati raj minister of Himachal Pradesh along with six other associates which is a highly condemnable act.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Approves Proposal To Hold Monsoon Session of Parliament From July 21 to August 21.

"When the employees' union raised the issue with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he wrote a letter to the CM seeking an appropriate action. Although an FIR was lodged against the minister, it was under minor charges. As a result, the minister, who is now agitated, is making baseless statements," he said.

He further said, "The actions and statements of the minister are more like those of a thug or a local panchayat head. The minister doesn't even seem to trust the state's law and order, which is why he took the matter in his own hands. If there was any truth to the allegations made by him, he should have filed a complaint in the first place." PTI/COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)