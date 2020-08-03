Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who is undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for COVID-19 is in a clinically stable condition and doing well, said the hospital on Monday.

"Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was admitted with mild symptoms of COVID-19 on August 2. At present, he is doing well and is clinically stable. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors,"Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa's daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Issuing a statement from his hospital bed, the CM said, "After being hospitalised on the advice of doctors, I am in good spirits with mild symptoms. I am grateful for all your good wishes and blessings and will get back to my duties soon. I urge everyone to wear masks, maintain social distance and take all precautions to fight Corona."

Yediyurappa announced the news on Twitter late on Sunday night.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," his tweet read.

Out of the total confirmed cases of 1,34,819, the state currently has 74,598 active cases. A total of 57,725 have recovered, while 2,496 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

