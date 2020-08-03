Ayodhya, August 3: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust set up for construction and management of Ayodhya Ram Temple, on Monday said that 175 guests have been invited for the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Lalla mandir. "135 Pujya Sants belonging to 135 spiritual traditions will be present in the programme," the board said. It further said that the arrival of people above 90 years of age is not appropriate due to COVID-19 crisis. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: PM Narendra Modi to Reach Venue at 12:30 pm, All Invitation Cards Fitted With Security Code, Says Chief of Temple Trust.

"There are certain practical difficulties in arrival of some guests due to Corona pandemic. Arrival of people who are aged above 90 years is not appropriate under present circumstances. Pujya Shankaracharya ji & many Pujya Sant have expressed inability to attend due to Chaturmas," the board said. Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan on August 5: Security Heightened, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Ayodhya to Review Preparedness; 10 Points.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Tweet:

This development comes after reports suggest that veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Lal Krishna Advani (92) and Murli Manohar Joshi (86) will not attend the groundbreaking ceremony on August 5. The two leaders will instead take part in Bhoomi Pujan event via video conferencing, reports said.

Grand preparations have been made for the August 5 event, which will be attended by 175 prominent guests. "Shri Mahesh Bhagchandka & Shri Pawan Singhal from family of Shri Ashok ji Singhal will be Mukhya Yajman in Bhumi Pujan. PM Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Mohanji Bhagwat, Pujya Nritya Gopaldasji Maharaj, Governor Smt Anandiben Patel and CM Shri Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage," the trust said.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra also call upon all Rambhakts across the world to organise Bhajan, Kirtan and prasad distribution while taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

