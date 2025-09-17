Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday strongly endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat", asserting that the goal is achievable and rooted in India's historical legacy of prosperity and innovation.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi highlighted India's vast agricultural wealth, noting that the country possesses the largest agricultural land in the world, with over 60 per cent of it irrigated.

Also Read | 'Deeply Appreciate Italy's Friendship': PM Narendra Modi Thanks His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni for Warm Wishes on His 75th Birthday.

"Many people wonder if the concept of 'Viksit Bharat' that PM Modi has envisioned is even possible. But I say, yes, it is possible... 400 years ago, India was developed, and its contribution to the global economy was over 25 per cent," he said.

"If you look at India from an agricultural perspective, it has the largest agricultural land in the world, with over 60% of the land irrigated. India was blessed with the hard work of our farmers, who provide food," CM said.

Also Read | Election Commission Issues Revised Guidelines for Design, Printing of EVM Ballot Papers To Ensure Clarity and Transparency in Voting Process; Sends Letter to CEOs of States/UTs.

Adityanath pointed to the state government's efforts to revive traditional industries as a key step toward economic self-reliance.

"We also had the resources for the industrial system. We had industrial clusters. In 2017, we concluded that our traditional enterprise was the strength of Uttar Pradesh, and we branded it as "One District, One Product". Today, Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of MSME units in the country," he added.

CM was attending the Seva Pakhwada programme following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The BJP has launched a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

Addressing the public meeting, CM Yogi said, "The BJP is launching the Seva Pakhwada programme across the country from today until October 2. Between September 17 and October 2, citizens will have the opportunity to participate in various types of programmes. It is our good fortune that the Seva Pakhwada is beginning on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is one of the most visionary and popular leaders in the world."

He noted that under PM Modi, the government has brought 25 crore people out of poverty.

"Today, the world is looking at a new India under the leadership of PM Modi. India is not among the backward nations; rather, it is inspiring other nations. A mantra has brought significant change in the lives of the poor, youth, women, Dalit and marginalised people. Twenty-five crore people have been pulled out of poverty," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)