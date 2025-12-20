Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a 'Janta Darbar' at the Gorakhnath Temple premises. The UP CM listened to the problems of people who came from various districts in the 'Janata Darshan' organised and gave instructions to the concerned officials for the prompt resolution of public problems.

"When governance turns service into a resolve, then the state writes a new chapter of progress. For the past 8.5 years, Uttar Pradesh has been advancing on this journey of development, where governance is with the people and the people have faith in the governance," a post from the CM's office said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 54th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology.

Addressing the conference, the Chief Minister highlighted Uttar Pradesh's economic progress and cultural heritage.

"I have been told that more than 1700 delegates have registered for the event. This is one of the biggest conferences organised by SGPGI on Nephrology. UP has a population of 25 crores. Earlier this year, we organised the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. More than 66 crore devotees attended it. Kashi is also in UP, which is the spiritual capital of the country. After 500 years, a magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ram has been built in Ayodhya. Ayodhya has become the world's first solar city. You will find a wide range of facilities there today. Ayodhya has emerged as a very beautiful city," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

He further said that Lord Buddha's kingdom, Kapilavastu, is in UP.

"Lord Buddha delivered his teachings in Sarnath, in UP," he said.

Highlighting the state's pilgrimage and historical significance, the Chief Minister noted that many pilgrimage centres are present in Uttar Pradesh. Referring to historical events and figures associated with the state, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Rani of Jhansi was from UP. The Kakori train incident and the Chauri Chaura incident both took place in Gorakhpur. UP is the state where many historical incidents have occurred."

Emphasising the importance of such conferences for development, the Chief Minister said, "For the state's development, such conferences are crucial. Earlier governments viewed such conferences as a waste of money. Till 2017, there were only 17 government medical colleges in the state, which has 75 districts. The conditions of district hospitals were very bad."

Adding further, he said, "Today, UP has 80 medical colleges. Every district has a medical college. We have 5.5 crore Ayushman Bharat golden cards given to the poor. Over the past 1 year, through the CM Relief Fund, I have provided Rs 1300 crores to the poor. Earlier, UP was known as the Bimaru state. Today, UP is a revenue surplus state among the top three in the country." (ANI)

