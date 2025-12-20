Assam, December 20: Eight wild elephants tragically lost their lives and five coaches of the prestigious Rajdhani Express derailed in a fatal collision early this morning in Assam. The incident, which occurred along a section of railway track in the state, has disrupted rail services and brought renewed focus to the persistent challenge of wildlife-train conflicts in the region in Hojai.

The accident reportedly took place around [Time, e.g., 3:30 AM] when a herd of elephants was crossing the railway line. The speeding Rajdhani Express collided with the herd, resulting in the immediate death of eight elephants. The impact also caused five coaches of the train to derail, though initial reports suggest no human casualties among passengers or crew. Kanpur Train Derailment: Sabarmati JanSadharan Express Derails in Uttar Pradesh, Rescue Operations On (Watch Video).

Rajdhani Express Collides With Herd of Elephants in Assam

#WATCH | Maligaon, Assam | Loco pilot applied emergency brakes and stopped the train. Restoration work completed and no injuries have occurred: Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway. (Visuals from the spot) (Source: Northeast… https://t.co/n9mzFHUKZM pic.twitter.com/jvhTNmgl3F — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2025

Railway authorities and local forest department officials were immediately dispatched to the scene. Emergency services are working to assess the full extent of the damage, clear the tracks, and manage the aftermath of the collision.

Impact on Services and Passengers

The derailment has significantly impacted train services on the affected route. Several trains have been delayed or diverted, and passengers from the derailed Rajdhani Express are being provided with alternative arrangements to continue their journeys. Railway officials have stated that efforts are underway to restore normalcy to train operations as quickly as possible. Delhi Train Derailment: 1 Coach of Passenger Train 64419 Derails Near Shivaji Bridge Station, Restoration Underway (Watch Video).

While there were no reported human fatalities, some passengers may have sustained minor injuries due to the impact and derailment. Medical teams are on-site to provide any necessary assistance.

Assam, known for its rich biodiversity, is home to a significant elephant population. However, the expansion of human infrastructure, including railway lines, often cuts through traditional elephant corridors and habitats. This fragmentation forces elephants to cross railway tracks and other human settlements in search of food and water, leading to frequent and often fatal encounters with trains.

Despite various measures implemented by the Indian Railways and the Forest Department, such collisions remain a serious concern. Elephant-train accidents are particularly common in the northeast region, especially during certain seasons when elephants migrate.

Preventative Measures and Ongoing Efforts

Both railway authorities and wildlife conservation agencies have been working to mitigate these conflicts. Measures include imposing speed restrictions in identified elephant corridors, erecting signage to alert train drivers, creating underpasses or overpasses where feasible, and conducting awareness campaigns among local communities and train staff.

However, the vastness of the railway network and the unpredictable movement of wild elephants present ongoing challenges. Environmental groups and conservationists have consistently called for more robust and permanent solutions, including better planning for infrastructure projects to avoid critical wildlife habitats and improved monitoring systems.

An investigation into the exact circumstances of this latest incident has been initiated by railway authorities and the forest department to understand how the collision occurred and to identify any further preventative actions that can be taken.

