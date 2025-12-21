Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting at the BJP office in Lucknow to review preparations for the inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for December 25.

The meeting focused on assessing logistical arrangements, security measures, and coordination among party leaders and officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the inauguration programme.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials and party functionaries to complete all preparations on time and ensure the event is organised efficiently.

CM Yogi said that this landmark project, being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will emerge as a powerful symbol of national consciousness, cultural heritage, and pride.

The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is celebrated on December 25 across the country.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Ji installed at Rashtra Prerna Sthal will inspire future generations to understand and imbibe the ideals of national unity, Integral Humanism, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal is developed over 65 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore, which includes the 65-feet-tall bronze statues of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It also includes a modern museum showcasing the lives, ideas, and contributions of national leaders, a rally ground and main stage with a capacity of nearly two lakh people, amphitheatre, meditation centre, vipassana-yoga centre, cafeteria, and civic amenities and well-planned layout with attractive landscaping, clear zoning, ample parking, and robust security arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal on December 25, marking a significant occasion. (ANI)

