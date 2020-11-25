Tuticorin (TN), Nov 25 (PTI) Coast Guard officials have recovered guns and drugs from a Sri Lankan boat off the coast here, the maritime security agency sources said on Wednesday.

Six occupants of the boat have been detained for further interrogation, the sources said.

Their antecedents were being ascertained, they added. PTI

