Mangaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday successfully rescued 24 fishermen stranded at sea off the Bhatkal coast due to strong winds and swell from fishing boat IFB Qamalrul Bhar.

After getting distress signal from the boat Thursday evening, ICG Ship Kasturba Gandhi, which was on operational deployment in Karnataka coast, was diverted immediately for undertaking search and rescue operation, a Coast Guard release here said.

Also Read | From Bhinmal to Mumbai With a Remarkable Journey, Producer Anil Jain Is All Set to Take the Music Industry by Storm!.

The ship arrived at the spot from where the information was passed at 8 pm and established communication with the fishermen and reassured the presence of ICG.

The fishing boat had lost propulsion owing to engine failure and wastranded at sea 15 nautical miles s stranded at sea 15 nautical miles off the Bhatkal coast.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Office Demolished by BMC: Actress Slams Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Says 'History Will Judge Your Silence and Indifference' (Read Tweets).

In view of rough weather conditions in the area, the boat owner requested deputy director (DD), Fisheries, Karwar for the rescue of fishermen.

With the information from the DD, the Coast Guard tookup the entire rescue operation at sea and all the fishermen on board the boat were shifted to the ICG ship by 10.30 am Friday.

The ship then proceeded to Karwar port for handing them over to the fisheries department.

Electronic surveillance is being maintained in the area through a coastal surveillance network to shepherd fishing boats in the area to safer locations and regular weather warning advisory is also being transmitted, the release said.

15 nautical miles

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)