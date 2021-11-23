New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The coast guards of India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka are currently conducting a five-day military exercise to enhance interoperability and cooperation, officials said on Monday.

The 15th edition of the trilateral exercise, "Dosti", began in the Maldives on Saturday.

Indian Coast Guard vessels Vajra and Apoorva have been deployed for the exercise.

"The aim of the India-Maldives-Sri Lanka trilateral exercise is to further fortify the friendship and enhance the operational capability," said an official.

Exercise Dosti was initiated in 1991 between the Indian and the Maldives' coast guards. Sri Lanka joined the exercise for the first time in 2012.

