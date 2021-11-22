Hyderabad, November 22: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday released the dates of the AP Research Common Entrance Test (RCET). The AP RCET 2021 will begin from December 7. The exam will be conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, on behalf of APSCHE. The question paper will have two parts – Part A and Part B. Candidates can check compete exam schedule at sche.ap.gov.in. IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released At ibps.in; Here Are Steps Download The Hall Ticket.

As per the official website, the Part-A of the paper in all subjects, including languages, are in English only, and the Part B of the subjects except languages are in English. For Languages, Part B is in the concerned language. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. AP RCET 2021 exams will end on December 10. Here Is The Complete Exam Schedule

The AP RCET exam is being conducted for admission into Ph.D. Programmes (Both Full-time and Part-time) offered by the Universities, Research Centres and Affiliated Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the year 2021. The exam will be held in all districts of Andhra Pradesh and also in Hyderabad.

An official statement reads, “APSET qualified candidates are placed in category-I and will take Research Methodology exam for 70 marks and 30 marks for interview.” Selected candidates will get admissions into Ph.D. courses as per seat availability. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for any information regarding the exam.

