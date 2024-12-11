New Delhi/ Srinagar/ Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Cold wave conditions have gripped Rajasthan and marked its arrival in Delhi on Wednesday as higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall.

Chilly winds marked the arrival of cold wave conditions in the national capital as Delhi recorded a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperatures in early December have been recorded below 5 degrees Celsius for the first time in 14 years, it said.

According to data, the lowest minimum temperature during this period was recorded on December 6, 1987, at 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions are expected to prevail in Delhi between December 11 and 13.

Kashmir's Gulmarg and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall today even as intermittent snowfall continued in other higher reaches of the valley, officials said.

The night temperatures improved across the valley, including Srinagar, owing to overcast skies. However, the minimum temperature continued to settle below the freezing point across the valley.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius, up from the season's lowest of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, an increase of three degrees from last night.

The weather office said light rain or snow is expected at scattered places, especially in the higher reaches of the valley till Thursday forenoon as a fresh western disturbance hit Jammu and Kashmir.

In Rajasthan, Sikar was the coldest in the state on Tuesday night with 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at several places in the state ranged between 1.5 and 10.8 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The weather across the state remained mostly dry, it said, adding that extreme cold wave conditions were reported in one or two locations, while cold wave conditions were observed in several others.

