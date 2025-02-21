Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) Cold wave conditions intensified in Himachal Pradesh as moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, while high-altitude tribal areas and other higher reaches experienced light to moderate snowfall.

The fresh spell of rain and snow has brought cheer to residents, farmers, horticulturists and tourism stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Lahaul and Spiti district police on Friday advised tourists that National Highway No. 3, from the Atal Rohtang Tunnel north portal to Keylong and Jispa, was covered in two feet of snow, making it completely inaccessible and closed to all types of vehicles.

Gondla received 42 cm of snow, followed by Keylong (36 cm), Kukumseri (24.3 cm), Jot (16 cm), Khadrala (15 cm), Kalpa (13.8 cm), Pooh (12 cm), Sangla (10.4 cm), Hansa (10 cm), and Chhatrari and Kufri (4 cm).

Nagrota Surian was the wettest in the state, with 56 mm of rain, followed by Ghamroor (44.2 mm), Chamba (42 mm), Salooni (36.2 mm), Tissa (35.7 mm), Palampur (33.2 mm), Seobagh (29.2 mm), Kangra (28.8 mm), Baijnath (27 mm), Chhatrari (26.7 mm), Sujanpur Tira (25.4 mm), Sundernagar (24.9 mm), Banjar (24.4 mm), Dalhousie (24 mm), Karsog (23.3 mm), Guler (22.6 mm), and Nadaun (21 mm).

The local Meteorological station has predicted light to moderate rain or snow at isolated places, with one or two spells of heavy rain or snowfall at isolated places on February 26 and 27, and dry weather from February 21 to 24.

Light rain or snow is expected at a few places in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu districts on February 25. A fresh Western Disturbance will affect the state from February 24, which will impact the entire state from February 26 to March 1, according to weather scientists Shobhit Katyar.

The minimum temperatures have dropped by a few notches, with Tabo being the coldest at a low of minus minus 11.2 degrees , followed by Kusumseri at minus 7.2 degrees, Keylong at minus 5.8 degrees and Kinnaur at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius while key tourist destinations of Shimla, Dharamshala and Palampur shivered 3.4 degrees , 4.2 degrees and 5.0 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperatures are likely to fall by three to four degrees, and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by four to five degrees over the next two to three days, the MeT station said.

The MeT station has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning likely at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts on February 25 and dense fog at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Mandi on February 21.

