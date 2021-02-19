Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Lauding traffic policemen for discharging their duties with utmost dedication, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said collaborative efforts are required on part of all stakeholders to make roads safe for commuters.

He also suggested incorporating mechanisms in accident analysis under the Road Accident Data Management System to identify corrective measures like changes in road designs or any other engineering interventions.

"The traffic police personnel are discharging their duties with utmost dedication and commitment. Not only the transport department and traffic police, but collaborative efforts are required on part of all stakeholders to get desired results on the ground," Sinha said at the closing ceremony of the 32nd National Road Safety Month and Fitness Mela here.

The Lt Governor also launched seven online services and virtually inaugurated 19 learner's licence test centres for students at ITIs across the union territory. Buses procured under the J&K Transport Subsidy Scheme were also flagged off.

Underlining the significance of spreading awareness on road safety and traffic rules, Sinha laid special emphasis on reaching out to youngsters and target groups, and called for organising programs on road safety throughout the year.

"We need to work on more innovative ideas like Mission Road Safety and Good Samaritan to rope in maximum volunteers in road safety programs, besides making improvements in the response system as per the requirements," he said.

Highlighting various reformative measures taken by the government in the transport sector, the Lt Governor said nine per cent tax on electric vehicles has been abolished which is a major step towards conservation of the environment.

Road tax on tricycles has been abolished and tractors up to 3,000 CC capacity have been exempted, he added.

In a step to reform the transport sector and promote ease of doing business, the provision under the J&K Motor Vehicle Rules, 1991 which required new models of transport vehicles to seek permission from an Empowered Committee has been removed, Sinha said.

He said an Institute of Driving, Training and Research is coming up in Jammu at a cost of Rs 17 crore.

Similarly, an inspection and certification centre is coming up in Samba at a cost of Rs 14 crore to ensure automated fitness of vehicles without any manual intervention, Sinha said, adding that such initiatives would prove to be vital for safe transportation in the long run.

Terming faceless, paperless, and cashless services as major steps towards transparent governance, the Lt Governor said a new era has been introduced in the transport sector.

"Recently, starting 12 online services of the Transport Department, and today, with the seven online people-friendly services, the government has promoted an effective and transparent public service delivery system," he said.

In yet another reformative measure, Sinha said, the government was providing subsidies amounting to Rs 5 lakh to develop buses that are 15 years old or more into eco-friendly and fuel-efficient ones.

During the current financial year, 35 busses worth Rs 1.75 crore were provided to beneficiaries, he said.

