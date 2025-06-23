Faridabad, Jun 23 (PTI) The accountant of a college here was arrested for embezzling Rs 7.46 lakh worth students' fees, police said.

The accused accountant, identified as Dharmnishth Patel from Devkali in Uttar Pradesh, was produced in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, they said.

Also Read | Marathi Is Maharashtra's Identity, Language Should Be Choice, Not Compulsion, Says NCP (SP) Leader Jitendra Awhad.

Police said an FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by Amit Kumar, chairman of CBS College of Pharmacy and Technology in Immamuddinpur in Tigaon area.

According to the complaint, the accountant collected fees from students and gave receipts of payment but did not deposit the money in the college account. The matter came to light when the college fee register and online payment records mismatched.

Also Read | Supreme Court Flags Lack of Guidelines for Children of Single Mothers To Avail OBC Certificates; Final Hearing on July 22.

Following the complaint, Patel was arrested on Sunday.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had joined the college as an accountant only six months ago. He used to play online games in which he incurred losses. To compensate for the loss, he continued playing the games using students' fees. The accused was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody," a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)