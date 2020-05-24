India News | Complete Lockdown in Dakshina Kannada Till 7am on May 25

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23 (ANI): There will be a complete lockdown in Dakshina Kannada here till 7 am on May 25.

In an order, Sindu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada has said that during complete lockdown there will be no restrictions for essential commodities.

"There will be a complete lockdown in Dakshina Kannada from 7 pm on May 23 till 7 am on May 25. There will be no restrictions for essential commodities. The scheduled wedding can be held with the permission of local administration," reads the order.

In its latest lockdown guidelines, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday had said that the night curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am.

Karnataka's COVID-19 count surges to 1,958 with 216 new cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department in a bulletin on Saturday.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,307 patients are active cases and 608 patients have been discharged. The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state has risen to 42. The bulletin also reports that the death of two COVID-19 positive patients due to a non-COVID reason. (ANI)

