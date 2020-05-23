Kerala SSLC, HSLC Exam 2020: State Education Minister C Raveendranath Urges Parents Not to Get Tensed, Says Safety Measures in Place

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thrissur, May 23: Kerala government on Saturday assured parents that the children will be safe in schools as proper sanitization process is being conducted in schools ahead of SSLC, Plus Two exams. "The Education Department is making all arrangements to bring schools back to normalcy. Schools are being sanitized with the help of local bodies, people's representatives and Parent Teachers Association. It will be completed in two days. Fire force will conduct disinfection in all schools," Kerala education minister Professor C Raveendranath told ANI.

Urging parents to not get tensed about the coronavirus situation, the Education Minister said, "Facilities like sanitization of the schools, thermal scanning are being done as per the directions of Union Health Department. Students will be safe here like they are in their homes." Kerala SSLC, HSLC Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10, Class 12 Examination to Be Held From May 26 to May 30.

He further said that the schools can even use buses of neighbouring schools or rent out vehicles. "The Education Department will bear the cost borne by schools for hiring buses on rent for transporting students," he said.

"The SSLC, Plus one, Plus two and Vocational higher secondary exams will commence from May 26. They will be conducted in five days from May 26 to May 30," the Education Minister said while adding, "Those who are unable to attend the upcoming exams can attend the exams along with Save A Year (SAY) exams which are usually for the students who could not pass earlier but they will be considered as regular students."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)