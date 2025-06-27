Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday condemned the alleged gangrape of a student at a law college in Kolkata, and said the incident should not be politicised.

Addressing a press conference, West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said the state government stands firmly with the student and her family.

“This incident is extremely painful. Kolkata Police has already initiated action, and all information related to the probe is available to the public,” Panja said.

"Instead of making the victim a battleground for politics, her pain must be understood, she must be respected, and justice must be ensured – swiftly and unconditionally,” she added.

The law college student was allegedly raped inside the institution on June 25 by an alumnus, while two senior students reportedly assisted the prime accused, a police officer said.

All three accused were arrested and produced in court, which remanded them in police custody for four days.

Social media handles of the prime accused revealed that he is a former president of the college's Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad unit, and the organisational secretary of the south Kolkata wing of the TMC's student body.

Panja asserted that West Bengal is the only state to have demanded the passage of the ‘Aparajita Bill', which seeks stringent punishment for sexual offenders.

“We want this bill to become law. It will send a strong message and act as a deterrent,” she said.

Without naming anyone, Panja took a swipe at the opposition, alleging, “Some glorify or garland the accused. But, we do not distribute sweets or protect such people. The Mamata Banerjee-led government neither shields perpetrators nor compromises on women's dignity.”

The TMC also said the Centre's “indifference” towards the 'Aparajita Bill' was “deeply unfortunate”.

“Despite repeated pleas, the BJP-led government at the Centre has done nothing to implement it,” Panja said.

The bill, tabled after the RG Kar hospital incident, aims to modify and introduce fresh provisions in the law related to rape and sexual offences.

Earlier, in a post on X, the party said, “The state administration, under Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial, is committed to providing every possible form of support and assistance to the victim during this distressing time. Justice will be served.”

