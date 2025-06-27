New Delhi, June 27: In a major relief for highway users, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved a significant reduction in toll charges for roads dominated by structures like flyovers, underpasses, and tunnels. Under the revised norms, if such structures make up over 50% of a highway stretch’s length, the toll will now be halved and capped at five times the regular toll rate — instead of the current 10 times.

This move, which will be officially notified in the coming days, is set to benefit commuters on bypasses, urban connectors, and expressways such as the Dwarka Expressway in Delhi, where structural portions are common. Satellite-Based Toll System to Launch in 15 Days, Says Nitin Gadkari; Vehicles to Be Charged Automatically via GPS Without Stopping at Plazas.

Currently, the National Highways Fee Rules (2008) allow toll charges on elevated or tunnel sections to be 10 times higher due to the higher construction costs involved. For instance, a one-way car ride on the 28.5-km Dwarka Expressway currently costs Rs 317 — Rs 306 for the 21 km of elevated road and Rs 11 for the rest. With the new cap, the toll will reduce to about Rs 153. Did Indian Government Decide To Levy Toll Tax on 2-Weelers From July 15? NHAI and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Fact-Check Fake News Going Viral.

While the revision may not drastically impact private car users who opt for the upcoming Annual Toll Pass scheme, it is expected to bring major cost relief to commercial and heavy vehicles, which bear the brunt of high tolls.

The toll is currently calculated using a base rate from 2007–08, revised annually, with multipliers applied for complex infrastructure. The new decision aims to rationalize these charges and make road travel more affordable, especially in high-density urban corridors.

