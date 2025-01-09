New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) to conduct research to identify the challenges faced in policing at the grassroots level and work towards finding solutions for them.

Shah's direction came while chairing a review meeting at the BPR&D here in the national capital.

During the discussion in the meeting, the Home Minister said the BPR&D, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), prison officials, and forensic experts should analyse the modus operandi of crimes.

Shah stressed upon the importance of multi-stakeholder contributions, including collaboration with institutions of international repute in research studies, and projects.

He also gave instructions for a globally expanded scope and outreach for BPR&D projects and studies as well as publications to provide maximum benefit to police forces as well as to improve the public image of the police.

Shah gave directions for enhanced streamlining of the BR&D's work for targeted help to all pillars of the Criminal Justice System based on their unique requirements.

The Home Minister underlined the need for a 'Make in India' model for meeting policing requirements as well as the need for greater involvement of Criminal Justice System stakeholders, states and UTs, and the ministry for problem identification and effective solutions.

The Home Minister assured support and assistance to the Bureau for its smooth functioning.

The Home Minister took an overview of the six Divisions of BPR&D as well as outlying units (CAPT Bhopal and CDTIs), their achievements, ongoing tasks, and future roadmap. He also took a special review of the efforts and initiatives by BPR&D towards the implementation of the New Criminal Laws (NCL).

Home Minister said BPR&D is committed to transform the Indian Police Forces into SMART forces to successfully meet the challenges of policing as well as internal security by equipping them with the necessary intellectual, physical and organizational resources.

Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the Bureau in the NCL training and implementation, modernization of police forces through the upgradation of existing police and prison processes and practices, and for tackling new age challenges.

He emphasized the role of BPR&D as the Nodal Agency connecting the Ministry with all states and UTs.

Union Home Secretary, Director General BPR&D, Senior Officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Bureau's Officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

