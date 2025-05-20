Jammu, May 20 (PTI) The Congress party on Tuesday organised a 'Jai Hind Yatra' in Jammu city, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had maintained continued silence over key national issues.

It called for an all-party meeting and a special Parliament session amid recent developments of strategic and security concerns.

The march began from the Congress headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk and concluded at Indira Chowk, traversing through Residency Road, Raghunath Mandir Chowk, Hari Market and Ranbir Market.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra, the yatra saw participation from senior leaders including AICC general secretary and Congress Legislature Party leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir, former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, as well as former ministers, former legislators, district presidents and other party functionaries.

Addressing a large gathering at the 'Jai Hind Sabha', Karra questioned the "prime minister's silence" on opposition demands for a special parliamentary session to deliberate on national security, foreign policy and internal threats.

"The prime minister is still observing silence on opposition demands for a special parliamentary session to deliberate on national security, foreign policy and internal threats. We want to address these issues," he said.

He raised serious concerns over the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, terming it a "grave security lapse" despite prior intelligence inputs. "The government should come out on it," he said.

Karra further slammed the alleged silence of PM Modi and the BJP leadership over the controversial remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, which targeted decorated Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi.

He welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention in the matter, stating it reflected the gravity of the issue.

"The government must take the nation into confidence, be it the Pahalgam attack, the announcement of a ceasefire by a third country or the early disclosure of military operations to Pakistan. These are deeply disturbing developments," Karra said.

He accused the Centre of compromising national interest, citing Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's reported statement that Pakistan was informed in advance about Operation Sindoor, putting the lives of Indian soldiers at risk.

Karra echoed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion that such a move amounted to a "crime against the nation".

On the international front, Karra expressed shock over the ceasefire announcement by US President Donald Trump, who claimed trade diplomacy influenced the move. "This raises serious questions about India's foreign policy and sovereignty," he said.

Recalling the decisive leadership of former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the 1971 war, Karra said India needs strong leadership that asserts its independence on global platforms.

Mir, in his address, questioned the PM's absence from crucial all-party meetings convened in the wake of the terror attack.

"It would be very good to have an all-party meeting and a Parliament session on the issue," he said.

He said the Congress party was the first to extend full support to the government and the armed forces following the Pahalgam carnage, setting aside political differences for national unity.

While paying tributes to the armed forces, he criticised the BJP for trying to politicise Operation Sindoor.

"The Army belongs to the nation, not any political party," he said, announcing that district-level 'Jai Hind Yatras' would be held across the Union Territory to honour the sacrifices of soldiers.

The Congress leaders unanimously demanded accountability from the central government and called for the prime minister to address the nation and Parliament on matters of grave national importance.

