India News | Cong Moves 15 Gujarat MLAs to Anand Resort Ahead of RS Polls

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 7 (ANI): In a precautionary measure ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, after three of its legislators resigned from the Gujarat Assembly, the Congress has shifted its 15 MLAs from central Gujarat to a resort near Anand.

Congress leader Bharat Singh Solanki has been entrusted with the responsibility of moving these MLAs.

Also Read | Military Talks Between India and China Took Place in Cordial and Peaceful Atmosphere, Says MEA: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

As the Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on June 19, three Congress MLAs have resigned from the legislature in the last few days. Following the development, party MLAs have been shifted to Aries Riverside Resort.

Solanki held talks with the MLAs staying at the hotel.

Also Read | Dog Dragged for Around 1 Km With Chain Tied to Its Neck by Two Bike-Borne Men in Aurangabad, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Earlier, some Gujarat Congress MLAs had on Saturday reached Wildwinds Resort at Abu Road in Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)