New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday alleged that the government has shattered the dreams of youths seeking white collar jobs and asserted that his party will fight for them to ensure that they get employment in central and state governments.

He made the remarks while taking charge as the head of the All India Unorganised Sector Workers and Employees Congress at the AICC headquarters here.

Raj alleged that ever since the Modi government has come to power, all social welfare services and schemes have collapsed.

"Six BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have changed the labour laws to strip workers of their rights. Now they can be hired and fired without reasons and compensation," he said in a statement.

The All India Unorganised Workers and Employees has pledged to get new labour laws repealed, he said.

Government employment has come to a halt and PSUs, and government assets and entities are being sold at throw away prices, Raj alleged.

"Millions of youths were preparing to get through civil services and other white collar jobs but this government has shattered their dreams. We will fight for these youths to get the jobs and currently about 80 lakh vacancies are lying vacant in central and state governments," he said.

Jawaharlal Nehru built PSUs and public institutions wherein crores of government jobs were created and subsequent Congress governments followed his footsteps, Raj said.

It was these majors which provided job opportunities to Dalits, Tribals, PWDs, poor, women and OBCs, he said.

Raj alleged that the attitude of the Modi government has destroyed the dreams of crores of youths and is continuing to do so by "privatisation and sale of public assets".

