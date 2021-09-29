Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) Workers of the Youth Congress here on Wednesday protested the alleged use of "derogatory language" by an English news channel against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Some Congress workers reached the channel office around 4 pm and raised slogans against it," Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI.

He said no complaint has been given by the channel in this regard till now and added that probe is on in the matter.

The bureau head of the channel said 25-30 Congress workers entered their office and started sloganeering, alleging that the channel made some derogatory remarks against their leader Rahul Gandhi.

The party workers also damaged flower pots kept at stairs, he alleged.

Local Congress leader Lalan Kumar alleged that the news channel had made remarks against Rahul Gandhi due which the Youth Congress workers protested at their office.

