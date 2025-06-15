New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Nearly two weeks after the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) cancelled the written examination for Assistant Professor (Hindi) posts amid allegations of a paper leak, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged fresh irregularities in the recruitment process. He claimed these stem from the earlier "hush-up" of the HPSC cash-for-job scam.

Speaking at a press conference, Surjewala said, "Investigative agencies found fraud in five recruitment processes under HPSC. The HPSC secretary even told the court that Rs 1.08 crore was recovered from the HPSC office, which was also reported in the media."

He alleged that despite the evidence, no concrete action was taken.

"Neither Alok Verma, the Chairman of HPSC, nor any other officials were questioned. The matter was hushed up. As a result, the recruitment of Assistant Professors has run into problems again. No Assistant Professors have been appointed in Haryana's college cadre since 2019, which means students have been studying without teachers for the last seven years," he said.

Surjewala further claimed that in 2024, over 2,000 posts for Assistant Professors were advertised.

"In August 2024, 2,424 posts for Assistant Professors across 26 subjects were advertised. Around 1.5 lakh candidates applied. But as preparations for the 2025 exams began in May and June, problems have emerged again," he added.

The HPSC cancelled the written exam for Assistant Professor (Hindi) held on June 1, 2025, following allegations of a paper leak.

Earlier, in August 2024, the Election Commission had halted the announcement of recruitment results in Haryana until the completion of the Assembly elections.

The commission acted on a complaint by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct in the recruitment of 5,600 constable posts in the Haryana Police, 76 TGT and PTI posts by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), and various posts by HPSC. (ANI)

