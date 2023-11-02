New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Seeking to give a boost to its assembly poll preparations in Rajasthan, the Congress party on Thursday appointed five special observers including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The list also included congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Jitendra Singh.

Senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Jitendra Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, and Shakeel Ahmad Khan are the other special observers for the elections. The appointments were approved by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rajasthan has a long tradition of changing governments every five years and the Congress is hoping to buck the trend this time.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced several welfare schemes in the run-up to the polls and the party is projecting "a picture of unity."

Rajasthan is among five states that will go to the polls next month. Polling in the state will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. (ANI)

