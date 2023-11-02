Chennai, November 2: Tragedy fell upon a family in Tamil Nadu after a camera tower installed by the forest department collapsed and killed a 21-year-old engineering student who was on his way home from college in Tiruvallur district. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as R Dineshkumar from Perumal Koil Street in Mamandur village.

As per the report by the New Indian Express, the police said that R Dineshkumar was heading home from college in the evening when a rainstorm with strong winds hit. He sought shelter near a 35-foot-camera tower on the road between Vengal and Seethanjeri in the Kalpattu bus stand. “The camera tower toppled over and crushed him around 4.30 PM,” the police said. He was taken to a hospital by some bystanders, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Tamil Nadu: College Student Dies of Burn Injuries After Falling Into Vessel of Boiling Rasam at Marriage Function in Tiruvallur.

The tower was set up by the forest department six years ago, according to the Vengal police’s investigation. “The camera on top of the tower monitors the thieves who target the red sandalwood trees in the nearby forest,” the police said. The victim’s body was taken to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem by the Periyapalayam Police, who arrived at the scene. Shawarma Kills Girl in Tamil Nadu: Class Nine Student Dies After Eating Chicken Shawarma in Nammakkal.

The relatives of the deceased protested and blocked the road in the area. They claimed that the camera tower was poorly maintained and caused his death. They stopped their demonstration only after the police promised them a thorough investigation of the incident, and then they left.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).