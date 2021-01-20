Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday appointed two new working presidents in Karnataka.

Ramalinga Reddy and Dhruv Narayan have been appointed working presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a party release said.

The state unit also has Eshwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed as working presidents.

Reddy, a former minister, is MLA from BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru. Narayan is a former MP from Chamarajanagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)