New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enquiring about his health.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote "Thank you for the wishes, @narendramodi ji."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired Kharge's health and wished him a speedy recovery.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Praying for his continued well-being and long life."

Kharge, who recently underwent a pacemaker implantation, has been reported as stable and is expected to resume his official engagements from October 3, said his son and Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge.In a post shared on X, Priyank Kharge said, "The pacemaker implantation procedure for Sri. Kharge was successfully completed earlier today. It was a short and minor procedure and he has been stable after the procedure. He is expected to resume his work from October 3 and attend all his scheduled engagements. Our gratitude for the concern, support and affection extended by all."

A day earlier, All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Kharge is scheduled to visit Kohima on October 7 and address a public rally at Naga Solidarity Park. Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir, President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, made the announcement during a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Kohima.

According to Jamir, Congress expects a gathering of at least 10,000 people for the rally. The event, themed around "Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland," will also highlight key issues such as youth employment, entrepreneurship, good governance, and road connectivity.

The statement said that the rally will be followed by separate meetings between Kharge and senior members of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, Pro-Committee, and presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs).

The Congress MP emphasised that the rally is not only a party function but also a political platform to address challenges facing Nagaland and the Northeast. He appealed to citizens, especially minorities, to join the rally and voice their concerns, which he said would be carried forward by regional leaders. (ANI)

