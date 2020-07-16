Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Congress Party in Manipur on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on moral grounds after a high-profile drug seizure case in the State.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh while addressing a press conference here also demanded the case be handed over to the CBI.

"Local dailies carried the news on drug scam. In the earlier Assembly sessions, we from the Congress side have highlighted the involvement of high profile families in the drug seizure case. We demand the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on moral ground and also demand to hand over the drug case to a neutral agency like CBI. We demand immediate action," he said.

"Yesterday the government has clarified on that news content, that whoever is involved in the drug case will not be spared either friends or relatives. What we want is the matter should be brought to Prime Minister's Office notice," he added.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said that Congress party does not trust in state police and its agencies after Thounaojam Brinda, Additional SP, Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) in an affidavit submitted to the High Court of Manipur, alleged that she was pressured by politicians, including a close aide of the CM, and top police officers to favour drug kingpin Lukhosei Zou, who was arrested in drugs smuggling case and granted bail for three weeks by the court.

"Are they going to hand over the case to those persons who have asked for withdrawing the charge sheet? The government should clarify on who would investigate the case," he said. (ANI)

