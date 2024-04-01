Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Congress is bracing itself for a probable split in the Amroha Lok Sabha Constituency ahead of the 2024 election.

While the Congress has named Danish Ali, the former BSP leader, as its official candidate from the seat, state general secretary of the party Sachin Chaudhary, is also campaigning for himself from Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin Chaudhary said, "I am not campaigning in support of Danish Ali ji. I am only promoting the party. There is still plenty of time. I will file my nomination on the 3rd. I am contesting from the same party as Danish Ji. It's true that Danish Ji is a candidate."

"See, a lot of things happen in politics until the last moment, meaning until the nomination. So, patience and planning are necessary. When you are contesting against the BJP, anything can happen. I am seeking votes for the party. Everything will be clear by April 6th," Sachin Chaudhary said.

On March 23, Congress announced the suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali as the alliance candidate from the Amroha seat.

He joined the Congress party in the national capital on March 20 ahead of the much-anticipated Lok Sabha elections.

When pressed on the possibility of his own candidature from Amroha, Sachin Chaudhary claimed that if this happens, Congress will win by a 2 lakh vote.

"If that happens, we will win by at least 2 lakhs. This is decided by the high command, and we don't have that authority. Whoever submits their nomination on the 6th will be considered the candidate. It could be me, too. We should wait until the last moment," Sachin Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, Danish Ali says that the entire Congress and Samajwadi Party are with him and his victory is going to be almost double the number of votes as in the last election.

Danish Ali won the last Lok Sabha polls in Amroha as a BSP candidate.

On the other hand, the Amroha District President of Congress, Omkar Singh Kataria, said that he was not aware of Sachin Chaudhary's filing nomination.

"MLA Danish Ali Ji is the candidate for Amroha. All party workers have the right to campaign for the party and the election. Sachin Chaudhary Ji is our senior leader, who has previously contested Lok Sabha elections from here. I am not aware of the claims he is making about filing nominations. I will definitely inform the high command about this matter," Omkar Singh Kataria said.

Amroha is one of the 17 Lok Sabha seats allocated to the Congress in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

