New Delhi, April 1: Xiaomi SU7 was launched in China on March 28, 2024, with impressive range and premium specifications under Rs 30 lakh. The Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan has been rumoured to launch in India with the exact specifications and prices. Early speculations said Xiaomi could launch its SU7 model at around CNY 1,49,000 (Rs 17.18 lakh). Since the company launched the base variant of the car under Rs 25 lakh, the Indian variant has also expected with the same price bracket.

Xiaomi, the global consumer electric brand, launched the SU7 all-electric sedan in China in nine attractive colour options and four variants. Xiaomi's first electric car has been expected to launch globally, including India since it was unveiled in 2023. Looking at the company's launch timeline for smartphones in India, like the Xiaomi 14 series, the company might introduce its SU7 in India after a few months. Xiaomi SU7 EV Launched in China: From Specifications To Design and Price, Know Everything About Newly Launched Xiaomi All-Electric Sedan.

Xiaomi SU7 Specifications and Features

The Chinese consumer electronics brand is famous for providing affordable smartphones, gadgets and other electronic items. Xiaomi's entry into the electric vehicle market (EV) is expected to rival leaders like Tesla and BYD Auto. Tesla cars are usually costlier than the introductory price of Xiaomi SU7 in China. During the 'Xiaomi EV Launch March 2024 event, the company showcased all the features of its electric sedan, such as - water drop low beam 160-degree ultrawide lightening and high beam shining 400 meters farther.

Xiaomi SU7 offered a 56-inch Head Up Display (HUD), 512-litre rear trunk space, 105-litre front trunk space and tyre options starting from 19-inch to a maximum of 21-inch, depending on the model. Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan includes safety and comfort features and a long-range at a single charge. The Xiaomi SU7 range for the base variant has increased from 638km to 700km. The high-end model SU7 Pro is claimed to offer 830km. Xiaomi's electric car can go from 0 to 100km in 2.78 seconds. The vehicle offered 673hp, 495kW peak power and 838Nm peak torque. Car Launches in April 2024: From Tata Altroz Racer to Mahindra XUV300 Facelift and Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Cars Next Month.

Xiaomi SU7 Price in India, Launch Date

With impressive specs, features, comfort and design, the Xiaomi SU7 EV is expected to launch in India. According to a report by Indian Express, 50,000 orders were placed within 27 minutes during the online sales launch. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also reportedly said that the company's sophisticated EV factory would produce a new SU7 every 76 seconds if run at full tilt. Xiaomi's intention to launch its SU7 has yet to be discovered. However, the excitement and the demand for the event were remarkable when it was unveiled during the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona, Spain. Xiaomi will announce the plans to launch its car in India and other parts of the world in the coming months.

Xiaomi SU7 Standard Edition - Rs 24.90 lakh (CNY 2,15,900)

Xiaomi SU7 Pro - Rs 28.36 lakh (CNY 2,45,900)

Xiaomi SU7 Max - Rs 35.23 lakh (CNY 2,99,900)

Xiaomi SU7 Founders Edition - Similar to Standard and Max Models

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).