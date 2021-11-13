Udupi (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj on Friday said that after the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the 'trend' of determining Padma awardees has changed.

The Congress leader while addressing a program here yesterday said, "Earlier, there was a trend to award those who applied for the award. But after the Modi government came to power, the trend changed. We must appreciate it if somebody does good work."

Also Read | Juhi Chawla Birthday: Five Comedy Scenes Of The Actress That Prove She Is The Queen Of Comedy.

The Congress leader further said, "Though I belong to another party (Congress), I am appreciating PM Modi".

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously to Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Matha, Udupi, for his contribution to spiritualism. The award was received by Vishwaprasanna Theertharu. (ANI)

Also Read | Dawood Aide’s Wife Rehnuma Bhati Accuses Cricketer Hardik Pandya, Congress Leader Rajeev Shukla, Others of Rape-Molestation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)