Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Congress party over the alleged rift between Congress MP Digvijay Singh and state Congress Chief Kamal Nath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Congress leaders and their 'dialogues' are all 'filmy'.

The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in MP's Ratlam and said that, be it the country or Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party is only left with false promises.

"Be it the country or Madhya Pradesh, Congress is only left with false promises. The Congress doesn't even know the roadmap for the development of Madhya Pradesh. Congress leaders are filmy; their dialogues and their announcements are all filmy. When the characters are filmy, then the scene will also be filmy. There is a clothes-tearing competition going on between two Congress leaders. As of now, this is the trailer for the film," PM Modi said.

Earlier, a video went viral in which Kamal Nath was seen telling supporters of Virendra Raghuvanshi, who were angry that their leader had not been given the ticket yet, to go and tear Digvijaya Singh's clothes. Kamal Nath later played down the remark, and Digvijaya Singh also laughed it off.

Hitting out at the Congress party, the Prime Minister said, "Congress' real picture will be visible after the victory of the BJP in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election on December 3. The leaders of the party are having a competition to tear each other's clothes. Giving them a chance means a crisis."

PM Modi also announced that his government has decided to extend the free ration scheme for the poor for five years.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, free rations have been given to the poor in the country for the last 3 years. Actually, the time of this scheme is ending after 1 month. But I have decided that the BJP government will extend the scheme of providing free rations for the next 5 years," he said.

Lauding the developments made by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that has boosted agriculture, road infrastructure and the rail network in the state.

"It's the BJP that boosted agriculture, road infrastructure, and the rail network in MP. It was the BJP that brought industrial development to MP and made it a hub of modern education. And these are the reasons why the people of MP have unwavering faith in the BJP. Madhya Pradesh has had this trust in the BJP since the time when very few people in the country knew about the BJP," he said.

"The BJP is working for the present of your family and the future of your children. Your dream is my guarantee. Therefore, it is the mission of the BJP government to empower the poorest of the poorest families. The BJP government is solving every concern of the poor and fulfilling every small need of them," the Prime Minister added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

